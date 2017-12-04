Police chasing new lead in Haydock arson case

Detectives have today issued a CCTV image of a car they want to trace as part of an investigation into an arson at a house in Haydock last month.

Two adults and three children were saved from the house in Park Avenue by emergency services suffering smoke inhalation and were all safe and well.

An investigation was launched and the fire is believed to have been started deliberately, with significant damage caused to the house.



Officers have now issued CCTV images of a silver Mark 4 Vauxhall Astra, made in 2004 or earlier, which was seen in the vicinity of Park Avenue around the time of the incident, in the early hours of Sunday November 12.



They would like to speak to the driver of the car to establish if they may have information which could assist with the investigation.



Detective Sergeant Paul Speight said: "The occupants of this home, a Syrian family with three young children, were thankfully not more seriously hurt. The swift response from the emergency services ensured that everyone was brought to safety.



"I am sure that the community will be appalled that an innocent family would be subjected to such a frightening attack in their own home, and we will be relentless in identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice.



"We would like to speak to the driver of the silver Mark 4 Vauxhall Astra to establish if they have any information which could assist the investigation.



"I would appeal to them, anyone who recognises the car, or anyone who has any information who hasn’t already come forward to contact us. We would also appeal to anyone who was passing the incident at the time and may have dashcam footage showing part of the incident or the silver Astra to get in touch.



“If you have any information on who carried out this act, please speak to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, and we will take action on all information provided."



Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 181 of 12 November, or you can all the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.