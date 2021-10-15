Police appeal to help find man who failed to appear in court

Michael McLoughlin

McLoughlin is white, 6ft tall, of proportionate build, balding, and has blue eyes. He also as links to Sunderland in the Northumbria area.

If you see McLoughlin or hold any information as to his whereabouts, contact police via @MerPolCC on Twitter ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or call 101 with reference 20000719596.