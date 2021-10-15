Police appeal to help find man who failed to appear in court
Police are appealing for help in locating 43-year-old Michael McLoughlin who is wanted after failing to appeal at court charged with driving while disqualified in St Helens.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 1:48 pm
McLoughlin is white, 6ft tall, of proportionate build, balding, and has blue eyes. He also as links to Sunderland in the Northumbria area.
If you see McLoughlin or hold any information as to his whereabouts, contact police via @MerPolCC on Twitter ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or call 101 with reference 20000719596.
You can call the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously, on 0800 555 111. You can also use their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.