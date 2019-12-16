Police appeal in bid to locate convicted drug dealer

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a 26-year-old man who is wanted on recall to prison.



Michael Harbourne from Newton-le-Willows, breached the conditions of his licence after serving a three year four month sentence for possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Harbourne is described as white, 6ft 3in, with a slim build, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is also known as Michael Kenwright.

Detectives are asking anyone who knows of Harbourne’s whereabouts or recognises him from the attached photograph to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111. Please reference 19100602399.