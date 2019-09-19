Police appeal for witnesses following stabbing in Thatto Heath

Police are appealing for information after reports of a stabbing in Thatto Heath this afternoon (Thursday, September 19).



A report was received at noon that an 18-year-old male had been stabbed by another male to the head and back in Elephant Lane.

Emergency services attended and the victim has been taken to hospital for assessment of his injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening.

The offender is described as small in height, with blonde hair and wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a green and grey top. It is believed he left on foot with a female described as small in height, with blonde curly hair and wearing a grey jacket.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and patrols remain in the area.

Detective Inspector Tony O'Brien said: “The investigation is in its very early stages although at this stage, it is believed to be a targeted attack. I would ask anyone with information on this incident, which occurred in a busy area in broad daylight, to please contact us.

“You may have witnessed the incident, people making off from the scene, or have CCTV or dashcam footage from Elephant Lane or the surrounding areas and I would urge anyone with information to please get in touch.

“To use a knife is simply reckless and can result in fatal consequences. Anyone who carries a weapon in public risks ruining not only the life of their victim, but their own life too.”

Anyone with information or dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 19100534803 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.