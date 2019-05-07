Police appeal for information following theft of van in Rainford

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a van in Rainford this weekend.

At around 8.45am on Saturday, May 4, Merseyside Police received reports that a white Ford Transit van had been stolen from a driveway on Derby Drive between 9pm the night before and 8.30am that day.

Following enquiries, it is believed the incident may have taken place at around 4.15am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.

You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 19100221030 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.