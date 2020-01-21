Police appeal for information following shooting incident in Prescot

Detectives are appealing for information following the shooting of a teenager in Prescot on Monday afternoon (January 20)..



At 4.50pm, emergency services were called to Station Road to the report of a 17-year-old male being shot. He was taken to hospital for assessment of his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers are carrying out CCTV, witness and forensic enquiries at the scene and a cordon is in place at the location.

Detective Inspector Leanne Hobin said: "These are the very early stages of our investigation, so it's vital that we gather information as soon as possible, to establish the exact circumstances and who was involved.

"At this time of day, there will have been people in the area who could have easily been injured or worse, some of whom may have witnessed what happened.

"Pass on any information, including home or business CCTV or dashcam, and we will take action. Action in recent weeks and months has brought down the number of shootings on our streets, and key to this is information from those communities affected."

You can contact police directly via @MerPolCC, by calling 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.