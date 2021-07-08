Police appeal for information following salon burglary in St Helens

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at Bella Rose hair and Beauty salon on High Parr Street, St Helens.

At around 8am on Wednesday morning (July 7), it was reported that the salon had been burgled overnight.

It was reported that unknown offenders gained entry to the salon, damaging the front door and taking approximately £400 in cash

Forensic and CCTV enquiries have been carried out and police are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Jennie Beck said: “Business burglaries are not a victimless crimes – they have a huge impact on the hardworking people who are just trying to earn a living in the heart of our communities.

“I would appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity of High Parr Street last night or in the early hours of Wednesday morning, who saw anything or anyone suspicious, to contact us.

“Similarly I would ask anyone who was driving in the area who may have captured something on dash cam footage to get in touch. Any information you hold could be vital to our investigation to help us find the people responsible and bring them to justice.”