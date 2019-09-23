Police appeal for information following burglary of St Helens bridal shop

Police are appealing for information following the burglary of a St Helens bridal shop.

At around 11.20am on Thursday last week, a call was received reporting a break-in at Romantica bridal shop on Main Street in Billinge.

Entry was forced to the premises, believed to be in the early hours of the morning. Cash was stolen and damage caused. Forensic, CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing.

Inspector Jim Wilde said: “We are determined to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“If you saw or heard anything in the early hours of Thursday or were passing by and captured anything, please come forward and we can continue to support local businesses and ensure those we cause distress and inconvenience.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC with reference 19100534667 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.