Police appeal for information after woman found dead in St Helens

Detectives are investigating the unexplained death of a woman in St Helens on Wednesday (February 26).



Emergency services were called to a house on Stainton Close just after 4am where the 51-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead.

A 40-year-old woman from St Helens and a 50-year-old man, also from St Helens, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilkinson said: "A woman has sadly died and we appeal to anyone with information to please come forward to help us in our investigation.

"We would ask anyone who may have seen something suspicious or heard something please get in touch with us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 20000122870 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.