Police appeal for information after woman assaulted in Prescot

The assault was reported to have taken place near Prescot Parish Church and it was reported that the victim was knocked to the ground

At around 12.05am on Sunday, September 26 police received a report that a female victim was assaulted by two males after leaving Dene’s House pub on Church Street.

The assault was reported to have taken place near Prescot Parish Church and it was reported that the victim was knocked to the ground.

The victim later attended hospital for injuries to her face and was left shaken by the incident.

The suspects are described as white male, between 20 and 25 years of age, and spoke with Liverpool accents. One suspect was wearing a grey tracksuit and had blond hair. The second suspect had long, dark hair and was wearing shorts and a black coat.

CCTV and witness enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness said: “This was an appalling attack leaving a woman injured and we are working to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“If you were in the Church Street area on Saturday, September 25 or in the early hours of Sunday, September 26 and saw anything or anyone suspicious, or witnessed the suspects described making off then please let us know.

“Similarly if you captured mobile phone or dashcam footage in the area then please come forward. Information you hold could be vital to our investigation.”

Any drivers with dashcam footage, can upload this to be viewed by police via the following link to the NICE website: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/merseyside/appeal/police-appeal-in-relation-to-an-incident-outside-deane-s-house-hotel-prescotPlease contact police social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with any further information, with reference 21000673109.