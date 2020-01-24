Police appeal for information after woman, 30, stabbed in St Helens

Police are currently in attendance in St Helens this afternoon (Friday, January 24) following reports that a woman in her 30s suffered multiple stab wounds.



Officers were called shortly after 12.30pm to reports of an incident at a house in Walter Grove.

The woman was treated by ambulance staff and has since been taken to hospital where her condition is described as serious but non-life threatening.

Road closures are in place around Walter Grove.

Detective Inspector Leanne Hobin said: "We are in the very early stages of our investigation and would appeal to anyone with information to contact us so that we can establish exactly what has happened.”

Please call 101, DM @MerPolCC quoting reference 0377 or @CrimestoppersUK with any information.