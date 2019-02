Police in St Helens are appealing for help to find missing St Helens man Francis Donnelly.



A force spokesman said the 34-year-old was last seen in Market Street, St Helens, at around 8pm on Saturday (February 9).

The spokesman added: "We're concerned as to the whereabouts of Francis Donnelly,

"He has brown hair, beard, 5'10", stocky build, black jacket, grey hoody, grey bottoms, grey trainers. Please contact @MerPolCC or 101 quoting log 1044."