Police appeal following St Helens crash which left pensioner with serious injury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a St Helens crash which left a pensioner with a "serious" leg injury.



Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in St Helens on Friday, 5 April.

It was reported that at around 6.30pm, a man in his 70’s was getting into a car on Gladstone Street when he was struck by a passing vehicle, described only as grey.

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped but did not provide any details.

The victim sustained a serious ankle injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are keen to speak to the driver, or anyone who witnessed the incident, and would ask anyone with information to get in touch.

Roads Policing Sergeant, Amy Murray said: “We know the driver of the vehicle, believed to be an elderly male, did initially stop however we are keen to trace him as he could assist us with our enquiries.

“Thankfully, the victim is now recovering and we would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any dashcam or CCTV footage from the area to please get in touch.

You can contact the Roads Policing Unit on 0151 777 5747, @MerPolCC, 101 quoting ref. 19100158980 or @CrimestoppersUK.