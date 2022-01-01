Police appeal following serious New Year's Eve assault in St Helens

It was reported at 8.15pm that a man in his 20s had been assaulted by another man in the Albion Street area, close to the library

The offender made off from the scene on foot. He is described as being a white man, in his 30s with short hair, and wearing a grey tracksuit.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to a slash wound to his neck, where his condition is described as serious but stable. CCTV, witness and forensic enquiries are ongoing at the scene and surrounding streets.

Detective Inspector Tony O’Brien said: “Thankfully the victim is getting the care he needs in hospital, but this nasty assault has left him with a very serious injury which could so easily have been catastrophic.

“Our enquiries are at a very early stage and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive of this violent attack.

“Carrying any dangerous weapon can destroy lives, and we will respond to any information on those who store, carry or use them in our communities.”

Det Insp O’Brien added: “Our officers carry out work 365 days a year to rid our streets of knives and weapons, and bring offenders to justice. We conduct open land searches, stop searches, targeted operations and high visibility patrols, as well as working closely with our communities, visiting schools and involving safeguarding partners.

“Vital to these efforts is information from the public on where knives and weapons are stored and who is carrying them, so tell us what you know and we will do the rest.”

Anyone with information, images or footage to assist the investigation can contact police via @MerPolCC on Twitter or 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' on Facebook, with reference 22000001132. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.