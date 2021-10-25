Police appeal following serious assault in St Helens

Officers were called by paramedics who were treating a man who had suffered a serious head injury after being assaulted outside the Bird I’th Hand Pub on Prescot Road in Grange Park, St Helens

The victim was taken to hospital where he is being treated and his condition is described as serious but stable.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and have carried out inquiries in the area in a bid to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Inspector Steve McGrath, said: “Our investigation into this incident continues and we remain very keen to speak to anyone with any information that could assist our enquiries.

“The victim was leaving the pub with his wife and two friends when he remonstrated with a man who was urinating outside, this man then became aggressive and punched the victim to the head, causing him to lose consciousness.

"Prescot Road is a busy road in and out of St Helens and I would urge anyone who was in the area just after midnight this morning, who may have seen the incident, or who has any phone/dashcam footage or information, which could help us with our inquiries to get in touch.

A lot of buses also use this route, so I would appeal to any bus passengers who may have seen the incident to come forward, as they information they have could be vital to our inquiries."