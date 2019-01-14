Police appeal following scrambler bike incident in St Helens

Merseyside Police have launched an appeal following an incident involving scrambler bikes in St Helens on Sunday.

Officers received reports of around 20 off-road motorbikes being driven in an anti-social manner.

An initial report was received at 12.45pm in Lancashire after damage was caused to a police vehicle.

Merseyside Police were advised by Lancashire police that they were seen riding in the direction of Kirkby and were seen being ridden against traffic and on pavements.

It was subsequently reported the bikes were being ridden on the Linkway in St Helens, shortly after 2.10pm.

Officers are continuing enquiries into the incident and are appealing for information on the identity of the riders and where the bikes are being stored.

Chief Inspector Gary O’Rourke said: “We know how frustrating it is for other road users to see scrambler bike riders riding on pavements, through red lights and creating a general nuisance.

“We know members of the community may on occasion see police officers or vehicles in the area of such incidents and wonder why we don't always pursue them.

“I would like to reassure people who see and report these incidents that action can and is being taken on a regular basis.

“We have multiple tactics that we can use to identify and prosecute people for the illegal use of off-road bikes. We are supported in this by the National Police Air Service helicopter, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, and housing authorities. We all share a commitment to eradicating this problem and work closely together on a daily basis, sharing information about issues affecting people in our communities.

"We always encourage people to tell us who is using these bikes and where they are stored, as seizing the bikes where they are stored is the easiest and safest way to remove bikes from our streets. I want to thank those members of the community who have come forward with information about these incidents, and we will be carrying out further enquiries to identify those responsible.”

Anyone who witnessed the bikes is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can alsocall 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online/