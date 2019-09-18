Police appeal following armed robbery at St Helens store

Policee are appealing for information after a robbery at a shop in St Helens on Tuesday evening (September 17)



At around 8.45pm, it was reported that two male offenders dressed in dark clothing and wearing face coverings had entered a convenience store on Trapwood Close, Eccleston.

One offender was carrying a knife, the other a hammer. The offenders made threats to the shop assistant before making off with a quantity of cash.

One male is described as white, around 18-years-old, approximately 5ft 8in tall, wearing a black top with hood, the second male is described as white, around 18-years-old, approximately 5ft 8 in tall, with dark clothing with a hood and a coat zipped up covering his face.

The victim was uninjured but left shaken by the incident.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Inspector Tony O’Brien said: “We are investigating this incident and a number of enquiries are being carried out in the area and I would ask anyone with information on this robbery to please contact us.

“It is not right that someone just doing their job should be subjected to such a distressing experience.

Trapwood Close is a busy residential area and I would ask anyone with any CCTV, dashcam footage or information that may be able to assist the investigation to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC, call 101 with reference 19100529135 or you can contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.