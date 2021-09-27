Police appeal after van crashed into parked cars in St Helens

Police received a report that a blue Ford Transit van was in collision with parked vehicles on North Road.

At around 5.30am police received a report that a blue Ford Transit van was in collision with parked vehicles on North Road.

Following the collision, it was reported that two males wearing dark clothing made off from the scene on foot in the direction of St Helens town centre.

No injuries were reported but four parked cars were reported damaged.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the males and anyone with any information is asked to get in touch.

Sergeant Tom Hartley said: “If you were in the North Road area in the early hours of Saturday morning and saw anything or anyone suspicious then please let us know.

“Similarly, if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage then please review it and let us know if you saw anything. Information you hold could be vital to our enquires.

“Whether you get in touch with us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, all information will be acted upon.”