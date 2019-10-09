Police appeal after unknown substance sprayed in B&M Bargains store

Police are appealing for information after two incidents in which an unknown substance was sprayed at people in a shop in Prescot.



It was reported a 26-year-old woman, a customer at B&M Bargains at Cables Retail Park, had been sprayed to the back with an unknown liquid at around 10.25am on Monday, October 7..

The woman was not injured and following examination, no evidence of contaminants were found.

It was reported that the same man returned (Tuesday) and sprayed two female members of staff. One was sprayed on their jacket and the second on their trousers. There were no reported injuries.

When challenged, the man claimed it was glue and enquiries are ongoing to confirm what the substance is, and identify the offender.

An investigation is under way into both incidents and CCTV enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

Detective Inspector Tony O’Brien said: “These were unprovoked attacks on three people and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"The investigation is in the very early stages and we are working to determine what the liquid is but at this stage, it is not thought to be a corrosive substance.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Cables Retail Park and may have witnessed the incident, or a man matching the description to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 19100579550 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.