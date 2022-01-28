Police appeal after motorbike stolen in St Helens

It was reported that a black and brown Mutt Mongrel motorcycle was stolen from a garage at an address on Fleet Lane

On Monday, January 24, it was reported that a black and brown Mutt Mongrel motorcycle was stolen from a garage at an address on Fleet Lane.

It was reported that the theft occurred between 10pm on Sunday, January23 and 7am on Monday, January 23.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out and anyone with any information is asked to contact police

Detective Constable Callum Jones said: “We understand the worry and inconvenience that such incidents cause and we are working to find the person or persons responsible.

“If you were in the Fleet Lane area on Sunday night or Monday morning and saw the motorbike being ridden in the area or anything suspicious then please let us know.

“Similarly if you were driving on Fleet Lane and have dashcam footage then please review it and let us know if you see anything. Any information you hold could be vital to our enquiries.

“There are also some simple measures you can take to prevent your vehicle being an easy target, so please have a read of our website and follow St Helens Police on Twitter and Facebook for updates and advice.”

If you have any information about the theft on Fleet Lane, or any information on motorbike thefts, contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also call 101 quoting reference 22000056589 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.