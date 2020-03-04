Police appeal after 16-year-old robbed at knifepoint in St Helens

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in St Helens yesterday on Monday (March 2).



It was reported that at around 1.45pm, a 16 year-old boy was walking along a path between Main Avenue and Edge Road, when he was approached by two males in possession of a knife.

males made threats before taking the victims coat, bag, cash, phone and watch.

The offenders, described as two black males wearing hoods, made off and the victim reported the incident to police. He was left uninjured but extremely shaken.

An investigation is underway and detectives are keen to speak to anyone with information.

Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness said: “This would’ve been an extremely frightening incident for the young victim, who thankfully wasn’t injured, and we are carrying out a number of enquiries to locate the offenders.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a male who is believed to have walked past at the time of the incident, and was possibly also approached himself by the offenders. If this is you, or you witnessed the incident or anyone in the area at the time that fits the description of the offenders, please let us know.

“Likewise, if you have any dashcam or CCTV footage from the Broadway, Upland Road or Main Avenue areas, please get in touch.”

Please contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting ref. 20000134690 or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 with information.