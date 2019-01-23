Parole Board recruiting new members in North West

A recruitment campaign for new Parole Board members is now open in the North West.

Its national chair Caroline Corby said: “Parole Board members play an essential role in the criminal justice system, making decisions on whether a person is safe to release into the community.

“If you have an interest in protecting your community and the belief that every prisoner deserves a fair hearing, then you might want to consider applying.

“We welcome applications from all backgrounds so that the Parole Board can better reflect the communities it serves. Indeed, one of the main aims for this campaign is to start to redress the shortage of black and minority ethnic members.”

There are three strands to the campaign, with one for each type of member being recruited – independent, psychologist and judicial members.

An independent member can come from a variety of backgrounds and does not need to have experience working in the criminal justice system to apply.

The independent member campaign is focused on the North West, North East and Yorkshire and Humber regions of England.

The psychologist and judicial member campaigns are open for people with the eligible qualifications across England and Wales.

A spokesman said that the board anticipated that there will be further recruitment campaigns for independent members covering other regions of England and Wales in the future.

For more on applying, visit https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/parole-board