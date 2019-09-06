Ornaments among items stolen in St Helens house burglary

Detectives have issued images of ornaments stolen from a house in St Helens in August.



It was reported that between Thursday, August 23 and Saturday, August 25, unknown offenders forced entry through the rear door of a property on Pond Walk.

They made off with a quantity of cash, a white Vauxhall Astra and a number of ornaments, including those pictured.

CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Detective Inspector Tony O’Brien said: “The items that were stolen are extremely recognisable and will be distinctive to anyone who may have been offered them. I would ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to please get in touch.

"I would also appeal to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour, or have CCTV or dashcam footage from the Pond Walk area between 23-24 August to please contact us. Any information could prove vital in recovering the property and returning it to the rightful owner.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting ref. 19100476831 or @CrimestoppersUK, anonymously on 0800 555 111.