Opportunity to watch Police Commissioner’s first public scrutiny meeting

Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell and Chief Constable Serena Kennedy

Emily Spurrell is responsible for holding the Chief Constable to account for maintaining an efficient and effective police service in Merseyside.

One of the ways the Police Commissioner will undertake this crucial role is through quarterly public scrutiny meetings, the first of which will take place at 10am tomorrow (Tuesday September 7, 2021).

It will be live-streamed from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority offices in Mann Island for everyone to watch.

These meetings provide Chief Officers with the opportunity to give the Commissioner a detailed account of progress in the previous quarter, enabling Emily to identify if there are any areas of risk.

The focus for this meeting will be Merseyside Police’s ‘people’ or workforce and will cover issues such as recruitment, welfare and sickness levels, the diversity of Merseyside Police, and how officers are allocated across the region.

This will include looking at how the new officers recruited as part of the national uplift programme are being deployed.

To further improve the transparency of these meetings, Emily also invited members of the public to submit their questions which she, in turn, will put to the Chief Constable and her team during the two-hour meeting.

Emily said: “One of my most important jobs is to hold the Chief Constable to account on the Merseyside Police’s progress.

“It’s vitally important the public trust the police and can see that money and resources are being used wisely to deliver the best possible service to keep our communities safe.

“The Chief Constable and I are both committed to involving local people in this process and that’s why I’ve taken the decision to live-stream these meetings so everyone can watch.

“I will also be dedicating some time to put questions submitted by members of the public to the Chief Constable for her response. My hope is by providing this opportunity to engage with the police, local people can have their queries and concerns answered and gain an insight into how Merseyside Police operates.”

The Police Commissioner’s scrutiny meetings will form part of a wider range of accountability arrangements which she plans to put in place over the coming months and will be in addition to her regular one-to-one meetings with the Chief Constable.