One Year On: Detectives make fresh appeal for information following death of 13-year-old Eboney Cheshire

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information one year on from the sudden death of Eboney Cheshire in Rainhill.



At 11.40pm on Sunday, December 2, 2018, emergency services were called to Sandon Close to reports of a girl at the address being taken ill. 13-year-old Eboney was taken by ambulance to hospital and sadly passed away in the early hours of Monday, December 3.

A Post Mortem later determined the cause of death was Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) Toxicity.



The investigation into Eboney's death continues. Nobody has yet been arrested or charged despite extensive enquiries.



Detective Chief Inspector Martin Earl said: "This past year has been unbearably difficult for Eboney's family, and we remain determined as ever to find out who was responsible for supplying the drugs which tragically took her life.

"A whole year has now passed, and we want to use this as an opportunity to reappeal for information.



"We remain sure that people within her friendship groups or the wider community may still hold vital information to help our investigation.

"Do the right thing for Eboney and her family and help them and us get the answers we all need.



"During the last year, people who know something may now feel more comfortable about coming forward, or be in a different situation.

"Tell us what you know and we'll take the appropriate action, whether you come forward directly or anonymously, and we'll treat all information sensitively."

Anyone with information is asked to contact our social media desk @MerPolCC or you can call 101 with reference 1163 of 2 December 2018. Information can also be provided via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.