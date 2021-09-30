Newton-le-Willows man charged with murder
Detectives have charged a Newton-le-Willows man with the murder of Patrick Boyle in Huyton in July.
Officers were contacted at just after 5.55pm on Thursday, July 1 following reports the 26-year-old had been shot twice in the chest in the street in Newway.
He was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.
25-year-old Reuben Murphy of Oak Avenue, Newton-le-Willows has arrested this morning (Thursday, September 30) and has now been charged with murder; possession of a firearm; and possession of ammunition.
Murphy will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court tomorrow morning, Friday, October 1.
If you have information about the incident, please DM @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, quoting reference 21000459469.
You can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or contact them via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.