Newton-le-Willows man charged with murder

Detectives have charged a Newton-le-Willows man with the murder of Patrick Boyle in Huyton in July.

Officers were contacted at just after 5.55pm on Thursday, July 1 following reports the 26-year-old had been shot twice in the chest in the street in Newway.

He was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

25-year-old Reuben Murphy of Oak Avenue, Newton-le-Willows has arrested this morning (Thursday, September 30) and has now been charged with murder; possession of a firearm; and possession of ammunition.

Murphy will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court tomorrow morning, Friday, October 1.

If you have information about the incident, please DM @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, quoting reference 21000459469.