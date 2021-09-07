Newton-le-Willows man arrested after shotgun found in woodland

Officers located a shotgun in a woodland area

At around 6.20pm, officers received a report that two males were acting suspiciously in the Altham Road area.

Patrols attended and stop searched a 25-year-old man from Newton-le-Willows and a 20-year-old from Croxteth. The 20-year-old was found to be in possession of a knife and was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

Officers located a shotgun in a woodland area close to where the males had been sighted. Both men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Both have been taken to a police station to be questioned by police.

The firearm has been forensically recovered and will be taken for examination to establish if it is linked to any incidents.

Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald from our Firearms Investigation Team said: “The recovery of these dangerous weapons means they have been taken off our streets and can no longer cause harm of fear in our communities.

“We’re absolutely committed to tackling those involved in all serious organised crime, including gun crime, and we have dedicated significant resources into taking weapons and offenders off our streets.

“Information from those communities affected makes a big difference. If you suspect that weapons are being stored, carried or used where you are, please let us know. You can contact us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers but however you get the information to us, we will take action.”

Anyone with information on this incident or weapons being stored, used or carried in their community is urged to contact police via @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook.