Netflix users warned over hoax email which can jeopardise your bank details

Netflix users are being warned that their account could be at risk after scammers have been sending fake emails in a bid to steal personal banking details.



The hoax email informs users that their account has been suspended and directs them to a link which connects to a phishing page which steals all of your personal information.

The convincing email encourages users to verify their account, after falsely claiming there have been issues with the automatic verification process.

It reads, “We’ve temporarily suspended your account due to some issues in the automatic verification process.

“We will provide you with all the steps you need to unlock your account.

“Please follow these instructions after you click on the link below.”

The link directs users to a fake Netflix login page where they are duped into entering the username and password to their account.

Account holders are also instructed to update both their billing and payment information once logged in to their account, allowing scammers to steal their money.

The scam was first spotted by email security service MailGuard, who noticed a number of ‘red flags’ hidden among the email and phishing page.

MailGuard noted there are several grammatical and spelling mistakes within the body of the message, including the bolded word ‘suspeneded’, as well as spacing errors.

These indicate that the email is unlikely to be from a legitimate organisation such as Netflix.

They advised anyone who received the scam to delete it from their inbox immediately.

If you are unsure whether an email is genuine or not, Action Fraud advise taking the following steps:

Always question unsolicited requests for your personal or financial information – just because someone knows your basic details, such as your name and contact information, it does not mean they are genuine

Contact the company directly using trusted methods, such as a known email address or phone number

Listen to your instincts – if something feels wrong then it is usually right to question it

Report phishing attempts – if you receive a call, text or email of this nature, report this as a phishing attempt to Action Fraud

To report a fraud and receive a police crime reference number, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or use their online fraud reporting tool.