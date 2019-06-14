Murderer who stabbed his partner to death at house in St Helens jailed for at least 18 years

A vile killer who stabbed his partner to death at his St Helens home will have to serve at least 18 years in prison.



Carl Harrison was given a life sentence for the cold-blooded killing of Rachel Evans at Liverpool Crown Court.

Rachel Evans

Police were called to Harrison’s home address in Hignett Avenue at around 12.50pm on Monday 11 March, to reports a woman had been stabbed.

Emergency services attended and 46-year-old Ms Evans, who had suffered an appalling catalogue of injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Home Office post mortem established the cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

Harrison, 47, was arrested at the scene and pleaded guilty to murder when he ended up in the dock.

Merseyside Police has welcomed the judge's sentence.

Detective Chief Inspector John Williams said: "Rachel Evans suffered a violent and prolonged attack at the hands of Harrison resulting in over 100 injuries, and I hope today’s sentence brings even the smallest bit of closure to her family, particularly her children that have been left without a mother.

“It’s hard to imagine the devastation they have suffered through this whole ordeal but I would like to thank Rachel’s family for the courage and bravery they have shown throughout. I would also like to thank the officers involved in the case for the professionalism they have shown.

“Merseyside Police is committed to tackling domestic abuse of any kind and we have specially trained officers and Protecting Vulnerable People Units to investigate such incidents thoroughly and sensitively.

"Domestic abuse can happen to anyone at any time regardless of gender, age and sexuality and I would like to reassure anyone who may be suffering that help is available and you are not alone.

“Domestic abuse is not always just physical and can take many forms, including controlling or coercive behaviour and I would ask anyone who is suffering, or knows of someone who is suffering, to please reach out and seek help.

"Breaking out of the cycle of domestic abuse is difficult but we would like to assure victims that what you tell us will be taken seriously, you will be looked after and given the right kind of care and support, and strong action will be taken against the person responsible.

"Harrison will now be behind bars for a long time and I sincerely hope he reflects on the sheer pain and devastation he has caused.”

Anyone suffering from domestic abuse of any form can contact Merseyside Police via Twitter @MerPolCC, on 101 or, if they are in immediate danger, by calling 999. Residents can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.