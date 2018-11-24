Murder investigation launched in St Helens after woman stabbed multiple times

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was stabbed to death in St Helens.



The 29-year-old was found with multiple wounds at an address on Swan Avenue in Derbyshire Hill on Saturday.

Officers discovered the brutal crime after being called at 11.40am to reports of an assault at the house.

Paramedics and police treated the woman at the scene and the air ambulance also attended as the emergency services worked desperately to save her life.

Sadly all their efforts were in vain and she was pronounced dead at the scene a short while after being found.

Merseyside Police immediately launched a major investigation and officers say they think the woman was not attacked by a stranger.

Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Ian Warlow said: "At present we are in the very early stages of an ongoing investigation, but we believe the offender is known to the victim and a search is ongoing to find him.

"A Home Office post mortem investigation will take place to establish the cause of death and next of kin have been informed.

"The scene remains cordoned off for forensic examinations and officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area.

"I would like to reassure the local community that incidents like this are extremely rare and would ask anyone with information to come forward."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Merseyside Police's social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or on Facebook by searching for Merseyside Police CC.

Police can also be helped with their inquiries by calling 101, quoting incident reference 0466 of November 24 2018.