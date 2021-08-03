Murder investigation launched after man stabbed in St Helens

Police were contacted following reports that a man in his 30s had been stabbed in a property on North Road.

Police were contacted at 10.50pm following reports that a man in his 30s had been stabbed in a property on North Road.

The man was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

The man has not yet been formally identified. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody where he is being questioned by detectives.

Detective Inspector Jenny Beck said: "The investigation is in the very early stages. We are carrying out a number of witness and CCTV enquiries to establish what has taken place."