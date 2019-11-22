Motorist admits causing man's death by dangerous driving

A motorist has admitted causing a young Billinge man’s death by dangerous driving.

Joe Keane was fatally injured in a North Yorkshire road smash on his 28th birthday in July last year.

The Billinge victim was declared dead at the scene of the collision on the A65 at Craven near Ingleton.

At Bradford Crown Court Adam Kershaw, 29, of Booth Street, Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to causing Mr Keane’s death by dangerous driving on July 18 2018.

He also admitted to causing his death while driving uninsured and without a full driving licence and to further charges of possessing two class A substances, one of them MDMA (ecstasy), and of the class B substance and horse tranquillizer ketamine.

Mr Keane was a passenger in a Peugeot car when tragedy struck. It was in collision with a white flatbed truck, which had been “crudely converted” into a campervan and had Kershaw at the wheel.

Mr Keane was pronounced dead at the scene and a 21-year-old woman from Wigan was taken to hospital but later discharged.

Only that morning, he had posted on Facebook: “Lovely surprise weekend away in Harrogate for my birthday.”

The judge remanded Kershaw in custody pending his sentencing at the same court on December 31.

The maximum sentence available to the court is 14 years in prison.

In a moving statement issued soon after his death, Mr Keane’s family said: “It is not possible to describe just how much Joe was loved by his mum and dad, sister, girlfriend and all his family and friends. He was such a kind, considerate loving person and we have been privileged to have had him in our lives for 28 years.

“He had a lovely dry, warm sense of humour which endeared him to whomever was lucky enough to have been in his presence.

“His passions in life were for his family and friends and a love of books. He hated social injustice and advocated for people who were least able to help themselves.

“His loss has left us bereft and the only comfort we have is being surrounded by the people who loved him most. He was such a special, beautiful person, we have been enriched by his presence and the pain of his loss means our lives will never be the same again.”