Merseyside Police to take part in national week of action to tackle knife crime

Merseyside Police is taking part in a national week of action to demonstrate the work they are doing to tackle knife crime and to ask for help in sharing important messages and having conversations with those most at risk.



As part of Operation Target – which was launched on July 1 – police pledged to tackle serious and violent crime, including knife crime across the whole of Merseyside.

Between the launch date and August 29 alone they arrested a total of 49 people for possession of knife blade/sharply pointed object.

Of that number they charged or postal charged 21 people. A further 19 are awaiting a charging decision and two have been released on police bail.

During this week you may see police carrying out stop searches, open land searches and weapon sweeps or see knife amnesty bins in police stations.

You may even spot high visibility patrols using knife arches or wands at key times in busy locations or see our officers linking in with door-staff and licensed premises.

Chief Inspector Andy Creer said: "Operation Sceptre gives us the chance to stand alongside the other 42 national police forces taking part to show our commitment to tackling knife crime.

“Operation Target is our local response to what is a national issue. It is pleasing to see that we are already seeing the positive results of our ongoing disruption activity.

“Over 20 people have already been charged with knife possession and we have carried out hundreds of land searches, stop searches and weapon recoveries.

“We will continue to push the message that carrying a knife is not acceptable and people put themselves at risk when they choose to carry a weapon.

“I would ask that the public continues to support us by spreading the message and making carrying a knife socially unacceptable.

“If you know someone is carrying a knife then speak to us or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and help us to finally stamp out this problem.”