Men stole cash from 89-year-old pensioner during distraction burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following a distraction burglary at an address in Prescot earlier this month.



On Sunday, May 12, at around 6pm, an 89-year-old woman was in her address off Manchester Road, Prescot when two men rang her doorbell, on the pretence of retrieving a set of keys they claimed were in her back garden.

One of the men went into the house with the victim before they both went into the garden, the man then went into her bedroom, while the other man distracted her. Once the pair had left, the woman discovered a quantity of cash was missing from her bag.

The woman was uninjured but left shaken by her ordeal.

The first offender is described as being in his 50s, around 5ft 10in tall and of medium build. He had short brown hair and wore a blue and white short sleeved –shirt and jeans.

The second man was also aged around 50 and a similar height. He is described as being broad and wore a dark green coloured top and was wearing glasses.

House to house enquiries have been carried out and CCTV enquiries are on-going.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Sumner said: “This was a despicable offence against an elderly woman, in her own home, a place she deserves to feel safe in. It’s hard to believe that anyone would stoop so low as to target a woman of this age to steal money.

“We are working hard to trace the offenders and I’d also like to ask the local community for their assistance – if you live in this area and have recently seen two men, acting suspiciously, maybe knocking on doors, to get in contact.

“Offenders like this, deliberately target the most vulnerable in our community and there are a number of steps people can take to try to prevent this from happening. I would also ask people to take a few minutes to ensure to check on any elderly neighbours, family and friends and ensure are given the right advice and guidance.

Do not open your door if you are unsure who the caller is. Always make sure you know who visitors are by asking to see their identification. Never let people into your property if you don't know them

Always keep the key chain on the door whilst talking to callers and always check their ID before letting them into your home. Genuine callers won't mind you doing this. If callers haven't got valid identification, don't let them in

Bogus callers often pretend to be someone official, for example, from a utility company or the water board. They will also try to distract people by asking for a drink of water or if they can use the toilet. Remember "if in doubt, keep them out"

Remember to close and lock the back door before you answer the front door

It's a good idea to have a viewer or spy hole and a stout chain fitted to all the external doors to the property

Don't keep large quantities of cash at home. It's better in the bank where it's safe

If someone asks for your help (for example, if they want to make a telephone call or claim to have lost a ball in your garden) always ask a friend or neighbour, or someone else you trust, for help

Anyone with information which could help the police with their inquiries is asked to contact @MerPolCC or 101 quoting reference number 830 of 12.05.19. You can also contact @CrimestoppersUK, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.