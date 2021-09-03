Men jailed for assault and false imprisonment in St Helens

David Scurfield

The three offenders pleaded guilty in March and were sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court today (Friday, September 3).

32-year-old Shawn O’Malley of Withers Avenue, Orford, Warrington was sentenced to 18 years in prison plus five on extended licence for two counts of section 18 wounding, two counts of false imprisonment and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence

32-year-old David Scurfield from Burtonwood was sentenced to nine years in prison for two counts of false imprisonment and two counts of section 18 wounding

Shawn O’Malley

19-year-old Billy McColl of Henshall Avenue, Latchford, Warrington was sentenced to 10 years in prison for two counts of section 18 wounding, two counts of false imprisonment and possession of a firearm seized in Warrington.

Shortly after 8.15pm on Monday, September 14, 2020, officers were called to Crab Street, St Helens by the ambulance service to reports of two men in their 30s being assaulted. Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment of multiple injuries, including fractures.

An extensive investigation established that the victims had been subjected to a five-hour ordeal at a premises in the Garswood area, in which they were assaulted and threatened with a firearm. A substance was also thrown at them, which the men claimed was acid, although subsequent analysis confirmed was non-corrosive.

The victims were finally taken back to Crab Street and further threats were made, before emergency services were called.

Billy McColl

Detective Constable Phil Poynton said: “This was a brutal and sustained attack which resulted in serious injuries, threats and was a deeply traumatic experience for both victims to go through.

"Our investigation has established that the dispute centred around alleged cannabis production from rival criminals. That it should have escalated to such extreme violence is beyond belief and we’re pleased to see three dangerous men being removed from the streets for a long time.

“The production, storage and supply of drugs can, as in this case, lead to threats, violence and significant harm being caused in our communities.

"Cannabis use is far from being a victimless crime, and this case is a stark reminder that when people buy drugs, even in small quantities, there exists a whole supply chain where organised criminals profit from the fear and misery they spread.

“If you have any information about such activity, please call 999 if a crime is in process, or pass information on in one of the following ways, and we will take action.”