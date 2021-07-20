Man with links to St Helens wanted on recall to prison
Police are continuing to appeal to find 61-year-old Mark Adair, who is wanted on a recall to prison.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 12:26 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 12:29 pm
Adair breached the conditions of his licence, which has now been revoked and a prison recall issued.
He is white, 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with grey hair, facial hair and blue eyes.
Adair has links to Newton-le-Willows, St Helens and Bournemouth in Dorset.
Anyone who believes they have seen Adair recently is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or call 101 quoting reference 21000206721.
You can also pass on information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously