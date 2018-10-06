`

Man will appear in court accused of series of robberies

Police say he has been charged after six incidents
Police have charged a man in connection with five robberies and a burglary.

Raymond Wright, 47, of Newton, will appear in court on Monday charged with three robberies, two attempted robberies and a burglary.

The charges follow a number of incidents in the St Helens and Warrington areas.

• A robbery at the Co-op store, on Mercer Street, Burtonwood at about 10pm on August 27, when a man demanded a member of staff hand over cigarettes.

• An attempted robbery of a man on his driveway on Teesdale Road, Haydock at about 5pm on September 1 when the offender left with nothing.

• An attempted robbery at Burger King, Winwick Road, Burtonwood at around 11pm on September 1 when an offender entered but nothing was taken.

• A robbery at KFC, Watts Clift Way, St Helens at around 11.50pm on September 1, when an offender demanded cash from a member of staff.

• An aggravated burglary at Greenwell Street, Haydock on September 5.

• A robbery at McDonald's, on Chalon Way West, St Helens, at about 2.55am on September 6, when two men stole cash.