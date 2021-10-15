Man wanted on a recall to prison has links to St Helens
Recognise this man? 43-year-old Remus-Catalin Mocanu is wanted on a recall to prison after breaching the terms of his release.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 8:10 am
Updated
Friday, 15th October 2021, 8:12 am
He is 6ft 2in tall, of proportionate build, with short brown hair.
Mocanu has links to St Helens, Liverpool and Wirral.
If you see Mocanu or hold any information, contact police via @MerPolCC on Twitter ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or call 101 with reference 21000674173.
You can call the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously, on 0800 555 111. You can also use their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.