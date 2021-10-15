Man wanted on a recall to prison has links to St Helens

Recognise this man? 43-year-old Remus-Catalin Mocanu is wanted on a recall to prison after breaching the terms of his release.

By Staff reporter
Friday, 15th October 2021, 8:10 am
Updated Friday, 15th October 2021, 8:12 am
Remus-Catalin Mocanu

He is 6ft 2in tall, of proportionate build, with short brown hair.

Mocanu has links to St Helens, Liverpool and Wirral.

If you see Mocanu or hold any information, contact police via @MerPolCC on Twitter ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or call 101 with reference 21000674173.

You can call the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously, on 0800 555 111. You can also use their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.