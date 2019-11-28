Man wanted by police in relation to criminal damage and assault allegations

Police have released details of a man they are searching for in relation to criminal damage and assault allegations.

Merseyside Police believe Declan Lyne, from Newton-le-Willows, may have information about incidents in the town.

The 20-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of proportionate build, with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 19100416171, or pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

