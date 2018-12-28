Man suffers eye injury in St Helens street fight

Police officers attended a report of a physical altercation in St Helens on Wednesday evening.



A report was received shortly before 9.30pm that two men were seen fighting outside a house on Fleet Lane.



One of the men, aged 28, sustained a cut to his left eye but declined medical attention and no formal complaint was made.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 18400077159 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.