Man slashed with 'cut-throat razor' in attack in St Helens

A man was slashed across the face with a cut-throat razor in an early morning attack.

The 43-year-old opened the door to an address on Prescot Road, St Helens, just before 1am on Sunday morning.

He was then slashed across the face with what was described as a silver ‘cut throat’ razor.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to a facial injury, described as serious but non-life threatening.

Police are now appealing for information and have issued a description of the attacker.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, wearing a woolly hat with a peak and a facial covering.

Merseyside Police say a full investigation has now been launched. They are looking into whether there may be CCTV of the incident and door-to-door enquiries are being carried out.

Det Insp Janet McCann said: “This was an awful attack which has left a man with serious injuries and we are determined to locate the offender responsible and establish the full circumstances.

“If you saw anyone matching the description of the offender in the area before or after the incident, or have any information which may assist our investigation, please contact us through @MerPolCC, 101 quoting ref 057 of 4/11/18 or @CrimestoppersUK, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”