Man sentenced to seven years in prison for knifepoint robbery in St Helens

A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he admitted the armed robbery of a pub in Sutton, St Helens last month.



At around 4.15pm on Thursday, October 17, a man in possession of a knife gained entry to a flat above the Red Lion public house on Robins Lane. He threatened the female occupant and made off with cash.

Following enquiries, Colin Leyland of no fixed abode was arrested the following day and charged with robbery.

Leyland appeared at Liverpool Crown Court today (Monday, November 18) and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

Speaking after the case, investigating officer, Detective Constable Roy Waller said: "We're pleased that Leyland has been sentenced today for what was a frightening ordeal for the victim.

"To be confronted by someone in possession of a weapon is very distressing and we hope that the sentence gives her some peace of mind going forward.

"We are determined to identify and bring to justice anyone who threatens and steals from residents and businesses in St Helens, so if you hold any information about other incidents, come forward and we will do the rest, and keep our communities safe."

Always call 999 in an emergency, and you can also pass information via @MerPol, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.