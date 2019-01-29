Man sentenced following 'reckless' riding of scrambler bike in Whiston

Merseyside Police have welcomed the sentence of a Huyton man for dangerous driving and other offences following an incident involving an off-road motorbike in Whiston in September last year..



Kyle Clemson, 20, from Fincham Square, was sentenced to a six-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, one years disqualified driving, a Community Order, and fine for dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving without a licence.

Clemson will have to take and pass an extended test before he is able to drive again. He will pay a fine and be issued with a Community Order with the requirement to participate in a rehabilitation programme, complete 150 hours unpaid work and will see the motorbike used in the offence forfeited.

At around 10.15pm on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, a man was sighted by local officers driving a scrambler bike dangerously in the Whiston and Cronton areas.

Clemson was seen to abandon the bike on Cronton Road where he was detained by officers.

Chief Inspector Gary O’Rourke, who leads the force’s Operation Brookdale response to the criminal and nuisance use of off-road bikes, said: “The issue of off-road vehicles remains a priority for the force and it is pleasing to see that a dangerous rider has been dealt with by the courts.

“Clemson endangered himself and other road users in his community with his reckless actions in September, and we have seen on too many occasions people killed and seriously injured in similar ways.

"We have great success in tracking down people this way and taking them off the roads. My message to any offenders is this – if you ride in a dangerous way on our roads, we will do everything in our power to identify you and put you before the courts.

“I also want to take this opportunity to ask that anyone who knows where these bikes are being stored and used to come forward. We regularly seize such vehicles and if we can do so before they are out causing harm in the communities, then all the better. All information can and is acted upon.”

Anyone with information on the anti-social and nuisance use of off-road bikes is encouraged to keep reporting incidents to @MerPolCC, call 101 or @CrimestoppersUK and we will take action.