Man jailed for series of attempted robberies including bank raids in Prescot

A Kensington man has been sentenced to eight years in prison, plus an extra four years on an extended licence, for a series of attempted robberies including at two banks in Prescot last year.



61-year-old Terence Cole from Botanic Road was arrested on Friday, December 7, 2018 following extensive enquiries into a series of incidents in November and December.

He was charged with six attempted robberies and one robbery and was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court today, Tuesday, January 22.

Cole was found guilty of six attempted robberies:



On Wednesday, November 21 at Halifax in Allerton Road and TSB in Smithdown Place, Allerton



On Thursday, November 22 at Santander in Derby Road, Huyton and William Hill in Dale Street, Liverpool



On Friday, November 23 at Lloyds in Eccleston Street, Prescot



On Monday, December 3 at HSBC in Oxford Street, Liverpool

Nothing was stolen in any of these incidents.

Cole was also found guilty of robbery at Royal Bank of Scotland in High Street in Prescot on Friday, November 23, in which a small amount of cash was stolen.

Detective Inspector Lisa Ryan said: “It is pleasing to see that the courts have dealt with Cole in a way which reflects the serious nature of robberies targeting any business across Merseyside.

“Although, in the vast majority of this spate of incidents, nothing was stolen, to be the member of staff who is threatened or the passer-by witnessing the crime can be extremely distressing and leave long-standing psychological scars.

“We work closely with businesses in sharing information and pursuing those who attempt to steal money and other items through their own greed and desperation.

"Thankfully, Cole has been removed from the streets for the foreseeable future and we will continue to take positive action to keep businesses and the public safe."

