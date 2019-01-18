Man jailed for burglary in St Helens

Detectives in St Helens have welcomed the sentencing of Stephen Finney, who was given 18-months for a burglary offence.



Finney, 26, of no fixed abode was sentenced following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, where a jury found him guilty to an offence of burglary at an address in Broad Oak Road, St Helens in July 2018.



Detective Constable Roy Waller said: “We know that being the victim of a burglary can have a massive and lasting effect, and we work day in day out to bring those offenders responsible for this type of crime, to justice.



"We will continue to work, to carry out positive action and identify those responsible so we can carry on taking them off the streets.”



Anyone with information on burglary is asked to contact the social media desk @MerPolCC, call 101 or you can call the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously 0800 555 111.