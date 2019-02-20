Man jailed following rape of 13 year old girl in Prescot

A 44 year old man has been jailed for 11 years after he was found guilty of raping a 13 year old girl in September last year.



Alan Williams, 44 of Cross Street, Fraserburgh was found guilty of rape, one count of sexual assault and two counts of sexual touching of a 13 year old girl in the Prescot area on the evening of September 8, 2018. He was sentenced to 11 years behind bars.

Following the sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court, DC Billy Williamson of Merseyside Police Unity Team said “This is a truly awful offence which has devastated a young child.

“I want to praise her bravery for coming forward and allowing us to investigate which has ultimately led us to bring Williams to justice.

“At such a young age, there is no doubt that this has and will have a significant impact on her life but I hope with our continued support, she’ll overcome this.

"She has already shown strength and determination to overcome this ordeal and I hope this sentencing allows her and her family to regain some sense of normality and closure in order to move on with their lives.

“Rape is a very personal crime, which many victims understandably struggle to come to terms with and often don't speak out. I hope this sentencing encourages others to confide in us, allowing us to take dangerous individuals off our streets.

“I’d urge anyone who has been sexually assaulted or raped to reach out to someone they trust so together, with the right support network and our specially trained officers from our Unity Team we can bring offenders to justice.”