Man jailed after altercation outside St Helens pub

A St Helens man involved in an altercation at a town centre pub has been jailed for 21 months.



Frankie Parr, 30, of Corporation Street, St Helens was sentenced to 21 months in prison after he was found guilty in Liverpool Crown Coury of possession of a Class A drug namely cocaine and threatening a person with a blade in a public place.

The incident happened in St Helens town centre in the early hours of May 2 when officers were called to Westfield Street, close to the Wheatsheaf pub, to reports of an altercation involving two men, one of whom was reported to have been in possession of a knife and making threats.

Following enquiries, Parr was identified as the offender and was arrested and charged.

Sergeant Leyland said “I’m pleased with the sentence that Parr has received and I hope this shows others that using threatening behaviour and carrying weapons will result in positive action taking place.

“We understand that people carry knives with a belief that this is a form of protection, but this couldn’t be further from the truth - luckily Parr did not use the knife against anyone, however just by carrying it, he put the wider public and himself in serious danger.

“If you see someone carrying a weapon, acting suspiciously or aggressively towards yourself or others and feel threatened, then please don’t hesitate to call the police on 101 or in an emergency, always call 999. It is better to be safe than sorry.”