Man in court for assaulting four prison officers

A man who spat at three prison officers and injured the wrist of another is back in custody.



James Lewis, 20, was sent to a young offenders’ institute for 26 weeks by Wigan magistrates for the four assaults.

The court heard three assaults took place on November 8 when he was a patient at Wigan Infirmary.

He punched one officer in the chest and spat in his face.

He struggled with a second prison officer, who he was handcuffed to, causing an injury to her wrist.

Lewis also spat at someone and missed, but got another prison officer in the eye.

Tess Kenyon, prosecuting, read a statement from that officer, who had to have her eye cleaned, receive injections and was at risk of contracting HIV and hepatitis.

She described it as “the lowest form of aggression” and said she would never forgive him.

Lewis, who was serving a sentence for actual bodily harm and burglary, assaulted another prison officer on January 2 at HMP Hindley.

He pressed a doorbell for assistance and when the officer arrived, he spat in her face.

Lewis, of Cook Street, Whiston, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and the new offence of assaulting an emergency worker for the final incident.

His barrister Mark Phillips said he was “not his normal self” after spending two weeks in hospital.

He said Lewis “overreacted” after he was stopped making telephone calls and watching television.

Lewis did not mean to injure the officer he was handcuffed to, but accepted he did pull while arguing.

He also claimed he was “thumped” by another officer and spat at him, landing in the eye of an officer who was not involved.

Lewis, who was released from custody in April, must pay £150 compensation to each victim.