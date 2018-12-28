Man drank 16 pints and then attacked his ex-partner

A man who attacked the mother of his 14-month-old child after drinking 16 pints has been handed a suspended sentence at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.



Ryan Foster, of Pine Grove, Golborne pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, after he slapped his ex-girlfriend across the face, before kicking and stomping on her in a sustained attack, the court heard.



The 32-year-old then pushed an ironing board on top of his victim before fleeing the property.



Foster’s victim was in her home in Lowton with their child when the assault took place on Wednesday, December 5.



The vicious attack left his ex-girlfriend bleeding from the face, and caused a large amount of swelling and bruising on her cheeks.



Wigan and Leigh Magistrates heard Foster was out celebrating in a nearby pub on a work Christmas do until 2am, and had that much alcohol that he could not recall when interviewed by police why he went back to his victim’s home.



A probation spokesperson told the court that Foster admitted he had the potential to be aggressive after drinking, but that he only drinks “once or twice a month”, and that he is otherwise a respectable member of the community.



Foster’s previous convictions include battery offence in 2011, unrelated to this domestic incident, with his last conviction being back in 2014 for drink driving.



Foster wept in the dock when given the chance to speak before magistrates, saying the incident was “the biggest mistake of my life.”



He described his victim as “his best friend”.



Magistrates gave Foster a 18-month prison sentence suspended for 18 weeks, as well as ordering £150 to be paid in compensation with a £115 victim surcharge.



Foster must also attend a six-month alcohol treatment programme as part of his sentence.