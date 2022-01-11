Man charged with New Year's Eve assault in St Helens

Peter Shelley, 32, of Grafton Street, St Helens has been charged with Section 18 Assault and Possession of a bladed article.

It was reported at 8.15pm that a man in his 20s had been assaulted by another man in the Albion Street area, close to the library.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to a slash wound to his neck.

Following extensive enquiries, officers yesterday (Monda, January 10) arrested a 32-year-old man from St Helens in connection with the incident.

