Man charged with New Year's Eve assault in St Helens
Police have charged a 32-year-old man following an assault in St Helens on Friday, December 31.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 3:47 pm
It was reported at 8.15pm that a man in his 20s had been assaulted by another man in the Albion Street area, close to the library.
Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to a slash wound to his neck.
Following extensive enquiries, officers yesterday (Monda, January 10) arrested a 32-year-old man from St Helens in connection with the incident.
Peter Shelley, 32, of Grafton Street, St Helens has now been charged with Section 18 Assault and Possession of a bladed article.
He was remanded in custody and will appear in court tomorrow, Wednesday, January 12.